Indonesia Open Final: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty beat world champions to clinch men’s doubles title

Image Source: Twitter

India's top men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, achieved a historic victory at the Indonesia Open on Sunday. The duo defeated the reigning world champions, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, in a thrilling match that ended 21-17, 21-18. This was Satwik-Chirag's first appearance in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event, making their victory all the more impressive.

The Indian pair had to fight hard to reach the final, having edged out South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in a grueling semifinal match that lasted three sets. However, they showed their mettle in the final, taking down the current world champions in just 43 minutes.

In the first game, the Indians started off slow, but they quickly picked up the pace and by the mid-game interval, they were leading 11-9. However, in the second game, the Indians dominated from the start. Although the Malaysian pair made a valiant effort towards the end, they were unable to withstand the pressure and ultimately succumbed to defeat.

The BWF World Tour is comprised of six levels, with the World Tour Finals being the highest level. The other levels include four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 tournaments. Additionally, the BWF Tour Super 100 level also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers varying amounts of ranking points and prize money. The Super 1000 level offers the highest points and prize pool, making it the most prestigious level of the BWF World Tour.

