Indian women's cricket finally set to see action on THIS date

South Africa women are set to tour next month, as Indian women cricket will play international cricket since the T20 World Cup Final last year

Indian women's cricket is finally set to get underway next month, which was delayed for a long time now. The Indian team last played a match on the International women's day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final of ICC T20 World Cup against Australia, but eventually lost due to an Alyssa Healy masterclass.

But, now the Indian women cricket team will finally play after a gap of almost one year. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be announcing a full fledged limited overs home series against South Africa to be happening next month.

The one-month tour will consist of five one-day internationals and three T20Is as the dates of the fixtures are still being worked out considering the transit between the venues and the quarantine regulations in the country.

According to the source, the venues and dates are very close to being finalised as the board is coordinating with Cricket South Africa. South Africa women are currently involved in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I home series against Pakistan women.

While the BCCI has announced the potential happening of the Senior Women's one-day tournament in coming months, the Indian cricketers in the meantime were involved in the four-match Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah, that took place simultaneously with the playoffs during the IPL.