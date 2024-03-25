Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal temple, 13 priests injured

Meet Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur who is first woman to contest Lok Sabha elections in Goa on BJP ticket, is wife of…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who built his own Wifi to avoid expensive internet bills, now gets Rs 21 crore from government for…

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

10 superfoods for healthy lungs

8 benefits of drinking hot water everyday

Superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024: IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai, Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk?

MI Vs GT Highlights: Mohit Sharma Shines As Gujarat Titans Beat Mumbai Indians By 6 Runs | IPL 2024

RR vs LSG Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 20 Runs

Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from hometown Mandi: 'My beloved Bharat...'

Vishaal Asrani reveals challenges, apprehensions about directing Masha and the Bear LIVE: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Kritika Bharadwaj calls Yodha 'huge deal', recalls doing work for free: 'Being in Karan Johar film...' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Indian vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy extended, to now be played as…

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

article-main
Team India after winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Test rivalry between India and Australia will get bigger next summer as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) announced the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played as a five-Test series.

For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024-25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, said, “The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket’s significance.

“This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy. As India and Australia, come together, we anticipate an enthralling spectacle that will captivate fans worldwide with its intensity and excitement.”

Mike Baird, CA Chair, added, “We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates.

“The eyes of the cricket world will be on Australia and I’m confident Pat Cummins’ World Champion team can overcome the skill and depth of the Indian team who played so brilliantly to win the last two series here and reclaim the trophy.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration with the BCCI and I echo Mr Shah’s sentiments about the pre-eminence of Test cricket. We look forward to hosting their team, officials and fans throughout what will be a tremendous series and a highlight of a packed summer of cricket.”

In the last four Test series between the two teams, India has been the more dominant team, winning each time. This includes winning the Test series in Australia in back-to-back years, from 2018–19 and 2020–21 (both by identical 2-1 margins).

In 2018-19, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

The extension of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for this and future series recognises the standing of the nations which contested the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final as well as their enduring commitment to the game’s preeminent international format.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor had blockbuster debut, but had no work for 11 years, lost all money, sold car, drove taxi, now is...

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check dates, party-wise candidates, past results and other important details

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is Congress's Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma, and why did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at him?

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement