India wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the series decider, South Africa makes 3 changes

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first the final match of the 3-match series against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first the final match of the 3-match series against South Africa. Proteas won the 1st ODI of this series and India won the 2nd game and the winner of this match will take the series.

Talking about the playing XI, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan has made no changes to the playing XI from the previous game whereas the South African team again changed their skipper in this series as David Miller will be leading the side. Temba Bavuma led Proteas in the 1st ODI whereas Keshav Maharaj captained in the 2nd ODI.

India vs South Africa playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

