India vs South Africa: THIS is what the Indian Team had for lunch on Day 2 of Centurion Test

As the rain continued to pour down in Centurion ahead of Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa, both sets of players awaited instructions, an image of Team India's lunch menu was captured by one of the cameramen, and the same is now going viral all over the internet.

The wait for the weather to get clear up was agonising, as India awaited to resume action on Day 2, having started off brilliantly on the day before. By stumps on Day 1, India registered a score of 272/3, courtesy of KL Rahul's seventh Test century, and a half-century from his fellow opener Mayank Agarwal.

Team India however, couldn't get going on Day 2 due to rain, as the play got delayed continuously, both teams were allowed to take lunch early. During the same, one of the cameras caught India's menu for lunch which featured some sumptuous dishes ranging from Chicken Chettinad to Broccoli Soup.

Pictures of the display board where India's lunch menu was written is now doing the rounds as fans got a glimpse of what the Indian players munch on, while they are on national duty. While the players couldn't get their hands dirty out on the field, they sure did have a delicious meal.

Rain was always on the horizon for the first Test, although Day 1 was much better, with clear skies, and sunny weather, Day 2 was a much gloomy affair. The showers began early and kept going throughout the day.

While the umpires did come out a couple of times for inspection, after such a heavy downpour, play had to be called off ultimately.

Meanwhile, now that rain has washed out the second day, there could a change of tactics when India resume play on the third day.

After the kind of start India had, they would have been targeting something north of 450 however, now the Men in Blue would fancy anything near 350 and just put in South Africa for their batting.