India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Malahide Cricket Club Ground Pitch and Weather report in Dublin

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I pitch and Weather report

India and Ireland have only played one match in this two-match T20I series, with India winning that game and leading the series 1-0. India defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in the first T20I. India won the toss in that game and chose to bat first. When Ireland batted, they scored 108 runs, with Harry Tector leading the way with 64 runs. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal each took one wicket.

Barring Harry Tector, who scored a sparkling 33-ball 64* with six fours and three sixes, none of the Irish batters stepped up.

ndia vs Ireland 1st T20I weather forecast

According to weather.com, the chances of rain in the 1st T20I in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday 26th June will be 71% at 9 pm. The temperature will be only 13 degrees Celcius and the humidity will be 83%.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I pitch report

The pitch at The Village in Dublin usually tends to be pretty neutral, with the pacers getting bounced from the surface. The batters can score runs if they are patient enough at the crease. The weather forecast does not seem to be good for the match, it will be cloudy and there will be a 60% chance of rain.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Curtis Campher