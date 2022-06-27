Search icon
IND vs ENG: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's selfie ahead of 5th Test sets Twitter ablaze

The Indian cricket team captain is currently in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Rohit Sharma

After asking for an update on Rohit Sharma's health from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will he be playing the 5th Test against England, fans finally received a breather. However, the news about the opening batter came from him itself.

Taking to his Instagram story, the skipper posted a selfied in which he can be seen smiling and posing with a thumbs up. Fans believe this is a sign of him being fit and fine and available for the game.

The Indian cricket team captain is currently in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The star batter is racing against time to be available for the rescheduled fifth Test against England which is to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 1.

While fans are hoping for the 'Hitman' speedy recovery, BCCI sent opening batter Mayank Agarwal as a backup for the captain. The right-hander had left for England on Monday (June 27) and will be available for selection for the Test. He will not have to undergo any quarantine, as per the new rules of the government.

