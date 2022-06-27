IND vs ENG: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's selfie ahead of 5th Test sets Twitter ablaze

Rohit Sharma

After asking for an update on Rohit Sharma's health from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will he be playing the 5th Test against England, fans finally received a breather. However, the news about the opening batter came from him itself.

READ | World Test Championship: Where is India on points table after England's win over New Zealand?

Taking to his Instagram story, the skipper posted a selfied in which he can be seen smiling and posing with a thumbs up. Fans believe this is a sign of him being fit and fine and available for the game.





Rohit Sharma Is Looking Fit And Fine @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/yVsesHsIAp — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) June 27, 2022

Was so tensed from last 3 days, a big relief after watching this pic of Rohit Sharma insta story#HitmanIncoming pic.twitter.com/5t5zGw3CYb — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 27, 2022

Rohit Sharma seems excited for the Test match against England.

This his latest Instagram story.

He is still in isolation, though. #RohitSharma #Hitman pic.twitter.com/gGXXElTRlG June 27, 2022

The Indian cricket team captain is currently in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The star batter is racing against time to be available for the rescheduled fifth Test against England which is to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 1.

While fans are hoping for the 'Hitman' speedy recovery, BCCI sent opening batter Mayank Agarwal as a backup for the captain. The right-hander had left for England on Monday (June 27) and will be available for selection for the Test. He will not have to undergo any quarantine, as per the new rules of the government.