IND vs BAN: Pakistan fans support Bangladesh against India, video of fangirls goes viral

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Fans converged at the Adelaide Oval in Australia in heavy numbers with India set to play Bangladesh in a key Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The fixture is a high-stakes one, not just for India and Bangladesh but for other teams in their Super 12 group including Pakistan. Fans of Pakistan are supporting Bangladesh and hoping that the minnows pull off an unlikely upset. The reason: It gives Pakistan a chance to advance to the semi-finals.

A video surfaced from outside the Adelaide stadium of Pakistan and Bangladesh fangirls in the Bangla green, cheering on the side. The women in the video reveal that why the Pakistan fans are also supporting Bangladesh today. The video has been going viral on Twitter. Watch here:

India were put in to bat first after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. India were off to a slow start after skipper Rohit Sharma gave away his wicket early in the innings for just 2 runs. KL Rahul saw better form, bouncing back from his recent disappointing innings at the T20 World Cup. After a slow powerplay, India were 37/1 after 6 overs.

