India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mind games ahead of key clash in Adelaide

Welcome to the live coverage of India's 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.
READ: T20 World Cup 2022: India's semifinal spot under threat ahead of crucial Bangladesh tie, know why
India won two of their three games in the Super 12 stage and is standing second on the points table, with 4 points to their tally. Bangladesh, too, won two of their three games in the Super 12 stage so far and is standing next to India on the points table.
India is coming off a defeat against South Africa by 5 wickets in their last outing whereas Bangladesh is coming off a 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their last game.
These two sides have met each other in a total of 11 T20Is so far, where India won 10 games while Bangladesh managed to win one. Another good contest is expected here between these two sides as the result of this game will make things clearer for the semi-final qualifications.
Dravid is not taking any chance against a young side led by Shakib Al Hasan. Replying to Shakib Al Hasan's comments on Bangladesh will try to create 'Huge Upset' Rahul Dravid Said
“I think we respect them a lot. They’re a very good team. This format and this World Cup has really shown us that honestly you can’t take any team lightly. Ireland showed that against England. We’ve seen enough games in this competition."
“I think the fact that it is already such a short format. 20 overs is such a short format of the game. The margins of victory and defeat sometimes even if they’re 12 runs, 15 runs, it’s actually just two hits. It’s two hits one way or the other, and actually that’s the game," said Dravid in the pre-match press conference.
Indian team has always started off as favorites against Bangladesh but just in case we get to see another upset and Bangladesh beats India, then what will be India's Chances to qualify for semi-finals?
The match is expected to generate massive interest as the Asian following is great. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
Good news for fans! It is not raining in the city of Adelaide at the moment and the first game of the day between Zimbabwe-Netherlands at Adelaide will start on time.
Zimbabwe Has won the toss and has opted to bat first. Hope the weather stays as clear as it looks right now throughout the day.
India vs Bangladesh Probable playing XI
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan seemed to be playing mind games ahead of the clash. Here's what he said.
During the pre-match conference, the Bangladesh skipper said, " "I think it will be a full house because India gets good support wherever they play. I think it will be a good game. India is the favourite heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation, if we win against India, it will be upset and we will try our best to upset India."
Pitch Update
The wicket at the Adelaide Oval is a decently balanced track for both, the bowlers and the batters. The fast bowlers find some initial movement off the surface and the spinners come into play during the middle phase of the match. Overall, it is a batting-friendly track.
Weather Update
According to Accuweather, there are 51% chances of rain at 5 PM local time, when the first game of the day will take place, and at 7 PM, when India will hit the ground, there are 47 to 52% chances of rain factor coming into play and spoiling a good game of cricket.