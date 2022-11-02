India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mind games ahead of key clash in Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh

Welcome to the live coverage of India's 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

India won two of their three games in the Super 12 stage and is standing second on the points table, with 4 points to their tally. Bangladesh, too, won two of their three games in the Super 12 stage so far and is standing next to India on the points table.

India is coming off a defeat against South Africa by 5 wickets in their last outing whereas Bangladesh is coming off a 3-run win against Zimbabwe in their last game.

These two sides have met each other in a total of 11 T20Is so far, where India won 10 games while Bangladesh managed to win one. Another good contest is expected here between these two sides as the result of this game will make things clearer for the semi-final qualifications.