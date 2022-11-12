India should consider playing overseas T20 leagues: Stephen Fleming

File Photo

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming believes India should explore competing in abroad competitions, particularly the Caribbean Premier League, in preparation for the next T20 World Cup.

The BCCI does not allow its players to compete in outside competitions, which was clearly demonstrated in the T20 World Cup semi-final, when English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored a 10-wicket triumph with four overs to spare while chasing a victory target of 169.

"It may be something to consider when you listen to the commentators talk about Hales and his experience at the ground (Adelaide Oval)," Fleming told ESPNcricinfo, while doing a post-mortem of India's yet another World Cup debacle.

"It seems like a number of these players who are playing around the world are getting really important experience from playing these domestic tournaments that they can then tap into and feel a lot more comfortable."

The slow approach of Indian batsmen in the Powerplay, as they struggled to acclimatize to Australian conditions, came to the fore when they achieved 38 for 1 in the first six overs. India only managed a par total of 168 for 6 thanks to Hardik Pandya's quickfire cameo.

The Indian attack was subsequently destroyed by Hales (86*) and Buttler (80*), making a mockery of the 169-run chase. While Hales has extensive BBL experience, having represented the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, and Sydney Thunders, Buttler has also played for the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder since 2013.

"You look at the CPL which becomes more important with the next World Cup being there in the Caribbean, and how many players can you get put into that tournament to get an idea of conditions. It is an advantage.

"Young players maybe more so than the guys who have been a bit longer in the tooth. Bairstow is a great example. They can still keep getting better because you keep learning from these environments.

"Things are done in a different way in different parts of the world. So if you keep bolting, it's like upgrading your phone. Every time you plug it in and get an upgrade you get another new tool."

Calling for the Indian top-order to be more dynamic, former Aussie cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody said they need more players like Suryakumar Yadav at the top.

"I think the top order needs to be more dynamic. So I'd be looking at players that fit that profile. So, identifying who are the players who play the sort of fearless game that we see, for example, Suryakumar Yadav. But he plays in the middle order. Who is the version of him that I can have at the top of the order?" he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

