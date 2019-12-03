Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

India or Australia? Ricky Ponting reveals which side has better bowling attack on different conditions

The Test between India and Australia has not even begun but talks about the same have sure started.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

The Test between India and Australia has not even begun but talks about the same have sure started.

From Australian captain Tim Paine's off-field sledging Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambir asking him to arrange a night babysitter, these talks have already got fans excited.

Now when asked who has a better bowling attack India or Austalia, legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting feels the Aussie side is better than the current Indian bowling line-up. 

While India pacers and spinners have played an important role in helping the team take the top spot in the World Test Championships table, Ponting feels the Australian attack is better suited in different conditions.

“I am taking ours every day of the week,” Ponting was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au. “India’s is fantastic; (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they’ve got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good.”

“But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different. And he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack,” he added.

After the two-match wins against Pakistan, Australia are closing the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship. Tim Paine’s side took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. 

