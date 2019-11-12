'India have proved who the boss is': Shoaib Akhtar praises Rohit Sharma and Co after series win over Bangladesh

India had their first T20I win at home after defeating Bangladesh by 30 runs in Nagpur.

Deepak Chahar took a sensational six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Batsmen Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's half-centuries helped India defeat a self-destructing Bangladesh in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1.

After the game, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar heaped praises for the Men in Blue's performance.

"India have proved who the boss is in the match. Though India lost the first game but made a clinical comeback in the series, courtesy Rohit Sharma's scintillant batting display," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"Rohit is a great talent, he can score runs any time he wants," Akhtar added. Playing in his 100th T20I, stand-in-captain Rohit Sharma had bullied the Bangladesh bowlers as he belted six fours and six sixes in his 43-ball 85 in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series.

"I thought 3rd T20I will be exciting to watch. However, India came out as a much better side but hats off to Bangladesh for their spirited performance," said Akhtar.

"Bangladesh is no ordinary side, we all must remember that the Tigers are not going to choke in front of any team," Akhtar said.

Talking about Chahar - who became the second Indian and first Indian male to pick a hat-trick in the format - Akhtar said: "He is a mix of medium pace and seam and he displayed a commendable performance by taking a hat-trick in the game".

India and Bangladesh will next take on each other in a two-match Test series. The first match will be played from November 14-18.