IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I in Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I Dream11 prediction

After narrowly losing the 4th T20I to Australia by 7 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's cricket team lost the ongoing T20I series as the visitors took a 3-1 lead. The Women in Blue are set to lock horns with their arch-nemesis in the final T20I of the series on Tuesday, December 20.

After shining bright in the 3rd T20I as well, Ellyse Perry continued her rich vein of form in the previous match as she smashed 72* in just 42 balls, helping Australia record a total of 188/3.

Ashleigh Gardner also added 42 runs, and she would go on to pick up a couple of wickets as well, to win the Player of the Match award.

Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front as she added 46 runs to the cause, followed by Richa Ghosh's 19-ball 40 run inning, but the hosts fell short by 7 runs.

In the final match of the series, the Indian women's team would be looking to salvage some pride and finish the series on a high.

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I match

Keeper – Alyssa Healy(C)

Batsmen – Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers – Renka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I My Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy(C), Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Renka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST on December 20 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.