IND vs SA 4th T20I: Dinesh Karthik's roll no. 1 coming out of viva video will give you nostalgia max

Dinesh Karthik's viral video will you nostalgia max

Dinesh Karthik appears to be loving life after IPL 2022, as his heroics with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not only helped the franchise reach the playoffs, but DK also forced his way back into the Indian team after a long gap of three years.

The veteran recently shared a hilarious video with his fans, as he travelled with the rest of the boys from Visakhapatnam to Rajkot ahead of the 4th T20 match on Friday (June 17).

The viral video shows DK making a grand and dramatic entrance as the flight appears engulfed in smoke, and in fact, all of the Indian players burst out in applause as the Tamil Nadu batsman may his way out of the smoke.

Karthik had a wide smile on his face and he came up with a hilarious caption for the video, which will surely give you nostalgia maxx, going by the caption that DK opted for.

Taking to his social media handles, he wrote "Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like…" and since being shared on Twitter, the video has amassed nearly 90k likes and it has been retweeted more than 5k times.

Here's the viral video shared by Dinesh Karthik:

Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like... pic.twitter.com/fowhrPghBo — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, it has been a stunning turnaround for DK who was with the expert panel of Star Sports for IPL's last season but managed to force his way back into the Indian team with his stellar performances in IPL 2022.

Moreover, he has also been named in India's squad for upcoming tour of Ireland, and it remains to be seen whether he can find a way into India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.