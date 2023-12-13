Headlines

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

Reeza Hendricks scored a quickfire 49 as South Africa defeated India by 5 wickets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

Reeza Hendricks showcased his batting prowess with a blistering knock of 49 runs, propelling South Africa to a resounding victory over India by five wickets (DLS method) in a rain-affected second T20I held in the captivating city of Gqeberha. 

This triumph not only secured an insurmountable 1-0 lead for the Proteas in the three-match series but also heightened the anticipation for the series-deciding clash scheduled for Thursday. The opening encounter in Centurion had been marred by inclement weather, resulting in a washout.

Before the heavens opened up, India had managed to accumulate a commendable total of 180/7 in 19.3 overs. Rinku Singh exhibited his batting prowess, remaining unbeaten on a remarkable 68 off just 39 deliveries, while Gerald Coetzee was on the verge of achieving a hat-trick. South Africa had initially dealt a significant blow to India's batting lineup by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill early on. 

However, captain Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a formidable force, setting the stage for a formidable total with his explosive half-century.

READ| Meet Shoaib Bashir, Pakistan-origin spinner called up by England for India Tests

