IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Centurion

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa 1st Test match which will be played in Centurion.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, commencing at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. Virat Kohli, India's premier batter, has rejoined the squad in Centurion, actively participating in net sessions alongside his teammates. India, having already secured a Test series victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2023-25, faces their second assignment against the Proteas.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team currently holds the top position on the WTC points table with a Points Percentage System (PCT) of 66.67, winning one out of two matches and drawing another. Consistently reaching the finals in previous cycles, India aims to maintain their stellar performance in the ongoing World Test Championship. The return of senior players like Rohit, Virat, and Jasprit Bumrah adds strength to the squad, posing a formidable challenge for the Proteas.

On the opposing side, the hosts welcome back the pace-bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee after their sabbatical. This Pace Troika presents a substantial threat to the Indian batting order, capable of delivering a lethal punch. The series holds special significance as it marks the farewell for former Proteas skipper Dean Elgar. Motivated to make it memorable for their Test stalwart, the South African unit is set to bring their A-game to the field.

Live Streaming Details

When will India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match take place?

India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match will take place on Tuesday, December 26.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match begin?

India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match will kickstart at 1:30 pm IST. Session timings: 1st session - 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. 2nd session - 4.10 pm to 6.10 pm. 3rd session - 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm

Where will India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match take place?

India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match will take place at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match live telecast in India?

India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming​ of the India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match in India?

India vs South Africa 1st Boxing Day Test match can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Weather Forecast

Day 1 – The opening day at SuperSport Park in Centurion is anticipated to be impacted by persistent rain, with a high likelihood of thunderstorms, reaching temperatures between 23-27 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 – Day 2 of the Test should witness clearer skies with some cloud cover, presenting a lower chance of rain at 25%.

Day 3 – The initial session might experience light showers, holding a 41% chance of precipitation. However, the latter sessions are expected to proceed uninterrupted.

Days 4 & 5 – Rain is forecasted to potentially disrupt play on both these days, with a 60% chance of precipitation and temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Centurion's SuperSport Park offers a good amount of help for pace bowlers in red-ball cricket. The pitch curator has revealed that both teams can expect a pace-friendly surface from Day 1. India head coach Rahul Dravid also confirmed extra bounce and seam for the bowlers. 

Pacers have always been dominant at SuperSport Park and both teams are expected to utilize extra pace option in their bowling attack in the Boxing Day Test. However, the batters are also tipped to score big runs once the ball gets old. The rain is expected to play spoilsport on the first two days so seamers might get more help due to moisture on the surface from Day 3.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

 

 

