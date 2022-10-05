IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow

IND vs SA 1st ODI, Lucknow

After the T20I series, the focus will shift to the ODI series, with India hosting South Africa in the first of three games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. South Africa last played an ODI series in India in October 2015, winning the five-match series 3-2.

India was whitewashed in a three-match One-Day International series against South Africa earlier this year. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian team once again. This series also includes Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar, who were named as backup players in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The skippers are ready to take charge!



Dhawan or Bavuma - who'll triumph in this epic ?#BelieveInBlue | Mastercard #INDvSA ODI series | Starts Oct 6 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/JJAtiA6fG3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2022

South Africa have most of the players who are a part of the T20 World Cup squad and will be looking to finish the tour on a high.

Probable Playing XI

India

S Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, SV Samson, DL Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, KL Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa

RR Hendricks, DA Miller, T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, JN Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, K Rabada, T Shamsi, KA Maharaj

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, J Malan, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram, KuldeepYadav, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar.

IND vs SA Match Details

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 6. The live action will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| 'You will never reach your destination if you..': Jasprit Bumrah hits back at critics with a cryptic message