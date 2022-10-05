Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Also, check the schedule of the match between India and South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow
IND vs SA 1st ODI, Lucknow

After the T20I series, the focus will shift to the ODI series, with India hosting South Africa in the first of three games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. South Africa last played an ODI series in India in October 2015, winning the five-match series 3-2.

India was whitewashed in a three-match One-Day International series against South Africa earlier this year. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian team once again. This series also includes Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar, who were named as backup players in India's T20 World Cup squad.

South Africa have most of the players who are a part of the T20 World Cup squad and will be looking to finish the tour on a high.

Probable Playing XI

India

S Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, SV Samson, DL Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, KL Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa

RR Hendricks, DA Miller, T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, JN Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, K Rabada, T Shamsi, KA Maharaj

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: 

Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, J Malan, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram, KuldeepYadav, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar.

IND vs SA Match Details

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 6. The live action will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| 'You will never reach your destination if you..': Jasprit Bumrah hits back at critics with a cryptic message

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day
Raju Srivastava death: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher mourn comedian's demise
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh persons serve food to passengers sitting inside moving train; God bless them, says Internet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.