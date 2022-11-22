Search icon
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 13, finishes 2022 with 1164 runs; sends netizens into frenzy

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just 13 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand, but amassed 1164 runs in T20Is in the calendar year 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav needed 175 runs to surpass Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the highest-ever run-scorer in a calendar year but he fell some way short of that total. However, the 32-year-old still managed to finish the calendar year 2022 with 1164 runs, a mighty impressive feat nonetheless. 

After being dismissed for just 13 runs against New Zealand in the third T20I, which was India's final T20I match of the year SKY finished the year on a high nonetheless, having smashed a century in the previous fixture which would see him remain top of the ICC ranking for batsmen in the shortest format. 

Ish Sodhi picked up Surya's wicket, with India still someway short of the required 161-run target, but it mattered little to fans of Suryakumar who were thrilled with his performances this year. 

While some fans hailed the middle-order batsman for his impact, others shared memes related to his dominant performances. 

Check how fans reacted to Surya's dismissal against New Zealand in 3rd T20I:

Meanwhile, SKY's dismissal didn't hurt India much thankfully as the Men in Blue were at par total when the rain came to interrupt the match. It didn't look like stopping and the match thus ended in a draw, meaning that India won the series 1-0. 

The first match of the series was also washed out, and after a tied third match, Surya's century in the second match was pivotal in India's series win. 

