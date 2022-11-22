IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 13, finishes 2022 with 1164 runs; sends netizens into frenzy

Suryakumar Yadav dimissed for 13 runs in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, but finished 2022 with 1164 runs

Suryakumar Yadav needed 175 runs to surpass Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the highest-ever run-scorer in a calendar year but he fell some way short of that total. However, the 32-year-old still managed to finish the calendar year 2022 with 1164 runs, a mighty impressive feat nonetheless.

After being dismissed for just 13 runs against New Zealand in the third T20I, which was India's final T20I match of the year SKY finished the year on a high nonetheless, having smashed a century in the previous fixture which would see him remain top of the ICC ranking for batsmen in the shortest format.

Ish Sodhi picked up Surya's wicket, with India still someway short of the required 161-run target, but it mattered little to fans of Suryakumar who were thrilled with his performances this year.

While some fans hailed the middle-order batsman for his impact, others shared memes related to his dominant performances.

Check how fans reacted to Surya's dismissal against New Zealand in 3rd T20I:

Me came to see Suryakumar Yadav batting . Early wicket of Suryakumar Yadav#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/UkENwqXyBB — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu_786) November 22, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav in T20I in 2022:



Innings - 31

Runs - 1164

Average - 46.56

Strike Rate - 187.43

Fifties - 9

Hundreds - 2



What an incredible year for SKY, this will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/5EheloSyXI November 22, 2022

Most runs in a calander year for India in T20 cricket:

Virat Kohli - 1641 (29 inns).#SuryakumarYadav - 1503 (41 inns).

Shreyas Iyer - 1264 (42 inns). pic.twitter.com/Am28sroTHj — AllOver INDIA(@nittu_mahesh) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, SKY's dismissal didn't hurt India much thankfully as the Men in Blue were at par total when the rain came to interrupt the match. It didn't look like stopping and the match thus ended in a draw, meaning that India won the series 1-0.

The first match of the series was also washed out, and after a tied third match, Surya's century in the second match was pivotal in India's series win.