IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in Kolkata

Team India have had a fantastic start under Rohit Sharma as the new skipper in the T20s and Rahul Dravid as the head coach sealing the three-match series against New Zealand winning the first two games. The bowlers have been able to restrict the opposition at the death and the batters have been able to chase down totals rather comfortably.

While India will be looking to give some new guys a chance since the series is in the bag, New Zealand would want to avoid a white-wash and have some momentum with their side going into the two-match Test series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs New Zealand – 3rd T20I in Kolkata

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

India vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee