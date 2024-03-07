Twitter
Cricket

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this huge Test milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal is quickly approaching Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 runs scored against West Indies.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

In a remarkable display of talent, rising Indian star Yashasvi Jaiswal has outshone Virat Kohli's record of scoring 655 runs against England in a Test series. This impressive feat was achieved during the fifth Test match against the same opposition, which took place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Jaiswal's exceptional performance has now placed him within striking distance of Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 runs - the highest by an Indian in a Test series. He is just 36 runs away from surpassing Kohli's 692 runs against Australia in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar series held in Australia. Jaiswal's remarkable achievement has solidified his position as a promising young talent in the world of cricket.

Most runs in Test series by an Indian:

Sunil Gavaskar - 774 runs vs West Indies 1970-71 

Sunil Gavaskar - 732 runs vs West Indies 1978-79 

Virat Kohli - 692 vs Australia 2014-15 

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 679* runs vs England 2024 

Virat Kohli - 655 runs vs England 2016-17 

More to follow....

