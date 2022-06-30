IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope to field in Edgbaston Test wearing camera on his helmet

IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope to field short leg while wearing camera on his helmet

For the first time in Test cricket history, English cricketer Ollie Pope will field during Edgbaston Test while wearing a camera on his helmet. That's right, Sky Sports, the official broadcasters of India's rescheduled fifth Test against England, which begins on July 1, are trying a new initiative for the one-off Test.

Pope, who will field at short leg against India, will take to the pitch with a camera on his helmet, which would help engage the audience further, and elevate their overall viewing experience.

After approvals from both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), this would be the first time, such innovation takes place in Test cricket.

According to reports, the camera will not pick up noise, so the conversations happening on the field won't be heard, but it will nonetheless, give fans a 'unique view of the action in the middle' according to Sky Sports.

England announce playing XI for Edgbaston Test

Meanwhile, the ECB have already announced England's playing XI for the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston. The team, led by skipper Ben Stokes includes veteran James Anderson, who recently completed 650 wickets in Test cricket.

Here's the playing XI for England:

Alex Lees, Crawley, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (C), Billings, Potts, Broad, Leach, Anderson

Jasprit Bumrah to captain India

After Rohit Sharma was infected with Covid-19, Jasprit Bumrah is slated to lead India against England.

Bumrah is set to become the sixth different player to lead the Men in Blue across formats in 2022. He will also become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the Indian Test team.

The last pacer captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987. Since then India has never had a speed merchant leading the team in traditional cricket.