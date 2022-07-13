IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in London

India vs England 2nd ODI match details

The Men in Blue will try to continue the same form coming into the second ODI to be played at Lord's, London on Thursday. The first ODI which was held in Kennington Oval was easily won by the Men in Blue. A tremendous performance from both the bowling and batting side of the squad ensured that India grabbed the first win in the 3-match ODI series.

In the upcoming match, India will look for another victory to clinch the series while England will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series.

When and what time will the India vs England 2nd ODI match start?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be played on July 14 (Thursday) at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 2nd ODI match take place?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be held at Lord's Cricket Stadium , London.

Which channel will telecast India vs England's 2nd ODI match in India?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 2nd ODI on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 14th July at 5:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson