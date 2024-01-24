IND vs ENG 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Check out all the details related to India vs England 1st Test match which will be played in Hyderabad.

As Rohit Sharma's squad gears up for the opening match of a captivating five-Test series against England, India's unparalleled success on home soil over the past 12 years faces an exceptional challenge. Throughout this period, India has lost a mere three Tests out of 44 played at home, surpassing the dominance of the West Indies in the '80s and Australia at the turn of the century.

The team's success is attributed to various factors, including favorable pitches, adept bowlers, and prolific batsmen who have consistently scored runs.

Central to India's home triumphs are the outstanding performances of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. As the series kicks off at the RGI Stadium, where the pitch is anticipated to offer turn and grip, the Ash-Jaddu duo is set to play a crucial role. Despite India's impressive track record, Test cricket's unpredictable nature has the potential to produce extraordinary spectacles.

The question looms: Will Hyderabad witness another routine Indian victory, or will it unveil an unexpected twist? The anticipation builds.

India Vs England, 1st Test, Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs England, 1st Test, be played?

The first Test between the two teams will commence on January 25, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs England, 1st Test, be played?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch India vs England, 1st Test, on TV?

The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.

Where to live stream, India vs England, 1st Test?

JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.

Weather Report

The weather forecast from January 25, Thursday to January 29, Monday indicates warm weather conditions with a maximum temperature of 32° C and minimum temperature of 21° C. No rain threat looms during the entire course of the match, and the bright sun shining will make it a pleasant condition for a 5-day match. Hence, the weather is not expected to play spoilsport during all 5 days of the opening Test match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been batting-friendly. Moreover, it has always favored fast bowlers instead of spinners. The venue has hosted five Tests so far. In these matches, the team batting first and the team chasing have scored equal wins. A visiting team has never won a match at the venue. Furthermore, India scored a whopping 687/6 against Bangladesh in 2017.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow/Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson