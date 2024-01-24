IND vs ENG, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Rohit Sharma's squad gears up for the opening match of a captivating five-Test series against England, India's unparalleled success on home soil over the past 12 years faces an exceptional challenge. Throughout this period, India has lost a mere three Tests out of 44 played at home, surpassing the dominance of the West Indies in the '80s and Australia at the turn of the century.

The team's success is attributed to various factors, including favorable pitches, adept bowlers, and prolific batsmen who have consistently scored runs.

Central to India's home triumphs are the outstanding performances of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. As the series kicks off at the RGI Stadium, where the pitch is anticipated to offer turn and grip, the Ash-Jaddu duo is set to play a crucial role.

Despite India's impressive track record, Test cricket's unpredictable nature has the potential to produce extraordinary spectacles. The question looms: will Hyderabad witness another routine Indian victory, or will it unveil an unexpected twist? The anticipation builds.

Match Details

Series: India vs England 1st Test series, England tour of India 2024

Match: India vs England, 1st Test of 5-match series

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday - January 25

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rehan Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE