IND vs ENG, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

As Rohit Sharma's squad gears up for the opening match of a captivating five-Test series against England, India's unparalleled success on home soil over the past 12 years faces an exceptional challenge. Throughout this period, India has lost a mere three Tests out of 44 played at home, surpassing the dominance of the West Indies in the '80s and Australia at the turn of the century.

The team's success is attributed to various factors, including favorable pitches, adept bowlers, and prolific batsmen who have consistently scored runs.

Central to India's home triumphs are the outstanding performances of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. As the series kicks off at the RGI Stadium, where the pitch is anticipated to offer turn and grip, the Ash-Jaddu duo is set to play a crucial role.

Despite India's impressive track record, Test cricket's unpredictable nature has the potential to produce extraordinary spectacles. The question looms: will Hyderabad witness another routine Indian victory, or will it unveil an unexpected twist? The anticipation builds.

Match Details

Series: India vs England 1st Test series, England tour of India 2024

Match: India vs England, 1st Test of 5-match series

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday - January 25

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rehan Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj