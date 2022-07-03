IND vs ENG 1st T20: Rohit Sharma tests negative for Covid, check his first glimpse

Rohit Sharma recovers from Covid, returns to training, check his first glimpse

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting earlier the virus last week. Due to the illness, he was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing 5th Test against England at Edgbaston.

However, the 'Hitman' is set to return to action on July 7 as India take on England in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Rohit is finally out of isolation after returning three positive tests back to back as the Indian management took a late call on his availability regarding the Edgbaston Test. The Nagpur-born opener has already started batting in the nets, as he continues to build his fitness ahead of the all-important first T20I.

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in Edgbaston and he had a memorable first bite at the cherry after he became the batsman with most runs in a single over in Test cricket history, overtaking West Indies great Brian Lara.

Rohit Sharma practicing batting in the Nets in Edgbaston. pic.twitter.com/Ds3YBp2I6X July 3, 2022

"Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of the first T20I," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post-COVID-19.

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.