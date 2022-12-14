Search icon
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Watch Shreyas Iyer's reaction after ball rattles stumps but bails don't come off

Shreyas Iyer survived a lucky escape on Day 1 against Bangladesh in the 1st Test as the ball rattled his stumps, while the bails didn't fall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Watch Shreyas Iyer's reaction after ball rattles stumps but bails don't come off
Shreyas Iyer survives after ball hits stumps, but bails don't fall off

Team India faced off against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram on Wednesday and the Men in Blue got off to a good start as they scored 278/6 at stumps on Day 1. Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer had lady luck smiling on him as he got bowled, but the bails didn't fall off, thus he was not given out. 

The incident took place on the fourth ball of Ebadot Hossain's 15th over, while Iyer was batting at 77. Bangladesh had just received the new ball and Hossain utilised it fully, as he delivered a good length delivery which just evaded Iyer's bat and grazed his stumps. 

The bails lit up and Bangladesh players first celebrated but later realized that the bails didn't fall off. According to the rules, the bails have to fall down for the batsman to be declared out, and despite the ball hitting the stumps, Iyer survived, much to the fans' bemusement. 

Even Iyer and his batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara had a laugh about it. 

Watch Shreyas Iyer survives as bails don't fall off:

Iyer had earlier got another reprieve after his catch was dropped on the boundary line, clearly, when form is one your way, the lady luck also favours. Iyer slowly inched towards his century and will be hoping to take India to a big total. 

His partner Cheteshwar got dismissed after scoring 90 runs, narrowly missing out on his century. Axar Patel got dismissed on the last ball of play, thus both sides would be happy with their performance on the first day. 

