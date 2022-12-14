Arjun Tendulkar emulates father Sachin's feat, smashes maiden ton on Ranji Trophy debut

Arjun Tendulkar follows his father Sachin's footsteps by scoring ton on Ranji debut

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar emulated his father's heroics by smashing his maiden Ranji Trophy century that too on his debut. Sachin too, when he made his Ranji debut smashed a ton way back in 1988, and his son also followed in the footsteps of his father, as he notched his maiden ton against Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Coming out to bat at number 7, Arjun slammed his maiden first-class while playing for Goa, having switched his allegiance earlier, moving from Mumbai to Goa. The Mumbai side was already filled with talented players, thus Arjun found chances to play hard to come by, so he decided to change his team to bring about a change in fortunes.

Arjun has gotten chances in T20 cricket for Mumbai, but he couldn't make his Ranji Trophy debut, and thus his first-class career never really took off.

With star names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw and others already having cemented their place in the Mumbai side, Tendulkar junior opted to take a NOC from Mumbai to represent Goa in Ranji Trophy.

After training under Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh before the domestic season got underway, the big moment finally came for the youngster as he made his debut against Rajasthan and ended up scoring a ton to mark the special occasion.

Emulating his father's heroics, Sachin too had smashed a ton on his Ranji debut, in the year 1988 against Gujarat.

Arjun was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2020, and was again purchased by the five-time IPL champs in 2022, for a price of INR 30 lakhs, but he couldn't make his debut, however, a consistent run of performances in domestic cricket might see Arjun get his career back on track.