IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Australia Women T20I in Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co gear up for 3rd T20I against Australia

After a sensational victory over Australia Women in the 2nd T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's team will be hoping to keep the momentum going in the five-match series. It was the first-ever defeat that the Australian team suffered in 2022, that too, came in a super over.

Smriti Mandhana played a sublime 79-run inning, followed by a brisk 13-run cameo in the super over. Richa Ghosh also played a quick smash bang knock of 26 runs helping the Women in Blue reach a total of 187, which levelled the score and thus the match went into super over where Indian women prevailed by 4 runs.

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath have been a rock at the top for Australian Women, and if Harmapreet's side wants to win the series, they will have to find a way to get rid of the Aussie pair early.

Dream11 Prediction – IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers – Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I My Dream11 team

Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST on December 14 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.