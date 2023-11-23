Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav fifties power India to 2-wicket win over Australia

The Men in Blue accomplished the remarkable feat of chasing down a mammoth target of 209 in just 19.5 overs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

India achieved their highest successful run-chase in T20Is by defeating Australia by two wickets in the opening match of the series in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue accomplished the remarkable feat of chasing down a mammoth target of 209 in just 19.5 overs on Thursday, November 23, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

This triumph surpassed their previous highest run-chase against the West Indies in December 2019, when they successfully tracked down 208 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Notably, this was the fifth occasion where India managed to chase down a target of over 200 runs in T20Is.

Australia, after being put in to bat first, amassed an imposing total of 208 for the loss of three wickets. Ravi Bishnoi struck early to dismiss Matthew Short, but Steve Smith and Josh Inglis took control and dominated the Indian bowlers.

Smith and Inglis formed a formidable partnership, accumulating 130 runs for the second wicket in just 11.1 overs. Smith displayed caution in his innings, scoring 52 runs off 41 balls with eight fours before being run out.

Inglis showcased an exceptional performance, scoring an impressive 110 runs off just 50 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes. However, his remarkable innings came to an end when Prasidh Krishna finally managed to dismiss him. On the other hand, Tim David displayed his aggressive batting style, remaining unbeaten with 19 runs off 13 balls.

Unfortunately, India faced a setback right from the start as Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out without even facing a single delivery. This unfortunate incident occurred due to a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who managed to score 21 runs off eight balls before being dismissed by Short.

Nevertheless, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav managed to revive India's run-chase with an outstanding partnership of 132 runs in just 10 overs. Kishan initially struggled, scoring only 4 runs off 12 balls, but he quickly shifted gears and completed his half-century off 37 balls.

In the final moments of the match, Rinku Singh displayed great composure and remained unbeaten with 22 runs off 14 balls, leading India to victory. Despite losing Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh in quick succession, Rinku ensured that India avoided defeat.

