'If they don’t want me to play, I will quit cricket': Afghan's Mohammad Shahzad threatens cricket board after WC axing

Mohammad Shahzad has threatened the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) of quitting cricket after he was declared unfit for the remainder of the World Cup.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played the first two matches for Afghanistan but ACB cut him from the squad last Thursday, saying his knee injury would not allow him to play.

However, according to the cricketer, the medical advice he had received stated that he would be fit to play in a few days after having his knee drained.

“If they don’t want me to play, I will quit cricket,” an emotional Shahzad told local media after returning to Kabul, according to website ESPNcricinfo.

The 32-year-old had picked up seven runs over the losses to Australia and Sri Lanka.

“I don’t see myself playing anymore. If they (ACB) have a problem, they should let me know. I went to a doctor in London and he ... said that I could play after resting for two-three days.

“I was removed from the 2015 World Cup and now this one as well. I am going to consult with friends and family, my heart isn’t in cricket anymore.”

"I have no problem or injury & fully fit but @ACBofficials pulled me out of the squad by force without any consultation"Says @MShahzad077 who is ruled out of @cricketworldcup due to knee injury in his recent voice clip to a media in #Kabl as he is set to return home tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tqagZST9c2 — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) June 8, 2019

Shahzad was Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 2,727 runs. He was not selected for the 2015 World Cup due to lack of fitness. He had also received a 12-month ban in 2017 for doping.

According to ACB chief executive, Asadullah Khan, the team’s priority was picking match-fit players.

“It’s absolutely wrong to say that he was unfairly dropped. We’ve given a medical report to the ICC to prove that he is unfit, and after thorough deliberation they allowed us to replace him.

“We can’t carry unfit players. We understand Shahzad was not fully fit when he still went on to play two games and this is not acceptable anymore.”

Afghanistan have replaced Shahzad with 18-year-old Ikram Ali Khil and will next play South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday. Both sides are still in search of their first victory.