ICC Men's World Cup 2023: What went wrong with favourites England?

England came back in the second game, thumping Bangladesh by 123 runs, but faced a huge setback in Delhi against Afghanistan when they were beaten as England batters failed to cope with the spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi.

When the World Cup began, England were one of the favourites, only after India. They were backed by many to defend their title. England had selected a strong team with Ben Stokes too coming out of retirement. However, they have had a poor run in the tournament so far, having lost four out of their five games. And with a negative run rate, they are as good as out of the World Cup.

What has gone wrong with a team which were playing such aggressive and fearless cricket? That’s the question on every cricket fan’s mind. England lost their opening game to New Zealand by eight wickets even after scoring 282 and with almost 14 overs to spare.

England came back in the second game, thumping Bangladesh by 123 runs, but faced a huge setback in Delhi against Afghanistan when they were beaten as England batters failed to cope with the spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rehman, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi. But their biggest defeat came at the hands of South Africa, where their bowlers ended up conceding 399.

England were at 8/100 at one stage when chasing, and were finally bowled out for 170, losing by a whopping margin of 229 runs in Mumbai. And when they clashed against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, their batting again folded for just 156 in 33 overs and Sri Lanka cruised to victory in 25 overs, almost knocking England out of the World Cup.

When asked at the post-match presentation, a disappointed Jos Butler said that the players, including him, have not shown good account of themselves in the tournament so far. He does not have a clear answer as to why they have been so poor in the tournament, but he agreed the team is way off the mark from their best cricket.

He was humble in admitting that it's the captain who leads from the front and he has let the team down badly by not scoring runs. He added that you don’t become a bad player or a bad team overnight, and that has been their biggest frustration.

Jos Buttler added that it was not the selection but the performance and all the players on the field have been short of the standards they have set; they have been making the kind of mistakes which are not seen often for an English team. He hopes they will still play for pride in the rest of the tournament and give a good account of themselves for the remainder games.

England might still not be virtually out of the World Cup but the team which played such fearless cricket in the last eight years have been sadly disappointing and have left not only their fans down but also themselves.

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)