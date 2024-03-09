Twitter
'I am personally not...': Aakash Chopra on India star's IPL 2024 snub

Aakash Chopra said that he wasn't surprised to see Sarfaraz Khan not getting an IPL contract this year. Sarfaraz went unsold at the auction, having played in the 2023 edition.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

The upcoming 17th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 22, featuring some of the world's top cricket players vying for the coveted title. Notably absent from the IPL 2024 is Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, who went unsold at the auction. Aakash Chopra, former Indian cricketer, expressed his view that Sarfaraz might have attracted bids if he had delivered impressive performances with half-centuries for India before the auction.

Chopra highlighted that Sarfaraz showcased his skills during a five-game Test series against England, where he played three Tests, scoring 200 runs with an average of 50 and a high score of 68*. Despite his commendable performances, Sarfaraz remained unsold at the IPL auction.

'I am personally not that surprised, or I would say that I am as surprised as I am with the fact that Pat Cummins got 20.50 crore rupees. Recency bias is a very important thing. If the auction had been tomorrow, he would have got a contract,' Aakash Chopra said on JioCinema. 

Chopra further noted that Sarfaraz Khan, by performing well for the Indian team, has gained momentum and recognition, emphasizing the similarity of his situation to that of Pat Cummins, who now leads Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite Sarfaraz's past IPL record of 50 matches with 585 runs at an average of 22.5 and just one half-century, Chopra asserted that the batter deserves attention similar to what Cummins received after winning the World Cup.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
