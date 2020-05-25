'He thinks one step ahead': Suresh Raina says MS Dhoni was gifted 'some special ability' from god

Veteran Team India batsman Suresh Raina has spent a lot of his career playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings.

The left-hander always got something interesting to say about Dhoni and this time again Raina has once again spoken highly about the former Team India skipper for providing the nation with some excellent cricketing talents.

Raina also expressed his thoughts on how much of a good human being MS is and it is key for being successful.

"I have played a lot of cricket with him and he helped me become a better human being. He has given India some great players and we all know that."

"Everybody plays cricket but it is important for you to be a good human being as well. So I want to thank him for that,” Raina was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

The 33-year-old then went on to add how Dhoni is correct with his assumptions most of the time and he trusts him fully with his decision making.

"Dhoni always thinks one step ahead. The guy who is standing behind the stumps, watching the entire field, the cameras, the crowds, that man can’t be wrong," he said.

"He knows how much it is swinging, how much the pitch is turning. God has certainly gifted him with some special ability and that’s why he’s been such a successful leader," he added.

Raina has been a key figure for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which the BCCI had to postpone the until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.