'He became busy with his life and..': Harbhajan Singh opens up on rumoured rift with former India captain

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently addressed rumors of a rift between himself and MS Dhoni, stating that he has no issues with the former Indian captain. Harbhajan emphasized that they have shared the dressing room for many years, both at the international level and in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and continue to share a great bond.

The Punjab-born cricketer did note, however, that due to their busy schedules, they don't get to meet up as often as they used to. Despite this, Harbhajan made it clear that there is no bad blood between them.

"Why would I have a problem with MS Dhoni? We played a lot of cricket for India and have been very, very good friends, and still are. He became busy with his life, and I became busy with mine, and we don't meet very often. But there's no rift whatsoever," Harbhajan said while speaking to Sports Yaari.

"As far as I know, he hasn't taken away any of my properties (laughs). But yes, I am interested in some of his properties, especially his farmhouse," he added.

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni, two prominent Indian cricketers, have not only represented their country together but also played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan, a seasoned off-spinner, was associated with the franchise for three years and played a crucial role in their championship victory in 2018.

Harbhajan Singh expressed his belief that the inclusion of England's exceptional all-rounder, Ben Stokes, will greatly benefit the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). As a former cricketer, he stated that the combination of MS Dhoni and Stokes makes the CSK team a force to be reckoned with in IPL 2023.

"You cannot write off CSK," he added. "If you start thinking that the team isn't going to do anything, they are going to prove you wrong. It's lovely to see Ben Stokes with the CSK side. He will bring a lot to the table.

"Ben Stokes can win you tournaments, as simple as that. That one guy is enough, he will stay till the end. Champions know how to win matches. CSK have MS Dhoni as the biggest champion, and now Stokes has come in, who is the biggest champion in world cricket today."

CSK made a significant move during the IPL 2023 mini-auction by acquiring the talented Stokes for a staggering Rs 16.25 crore. The team, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, is now preparing to commence the season with a highly anticipated match against the Gujrat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31st.

