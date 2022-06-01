Gareth Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid, says he fulfilled his dream of playing for the club

Gareth Bale for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid on Wednesday, saying he was happy to have fulfilled his dream of playing with the Spanish powerhouse. The 32-year-old Bale, whose contract expires at the end of this month, joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013. He played on loan with the English club in 2020-21.

"I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realize my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu? u, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League. I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more," he said in a letter posted on Twitter.

"To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget," Wales forward said.

He helped Madrid win five European titles, scoring in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals. He also helped the club lift four Club World Cup trophies and win three Spanish league titles.

Bale, whose next move remains unknown, had an old feud with Madrid fans but was thankful to everyone at the club in his farewell letter.