Watch: Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj make their way into the sangeet ceremony with a dance

Deepak Chahar with Jaya Bhardwaj

It is expected to be a grand affair as Deepak Chahar ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj today in Agra. The wedding is set to take place in the luxurious Jaypee Palace hotel. While it would be interesting to see CSK captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli arrive for the wedding or not, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss it as he is in the Maldives with his family on a vacation.

Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj were seen practicing dance for the last few days for the Sangeet program, which took place on Tuesday evening and the couple made their entry to their sangeet ceremony with a dance. Check out the video below.

The reception ceremony will be hosted at Delhi’s Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the hometown of Jaya Bhardwaj, who resides at Barakhamba Road. Top stars from CSK as well as Team India including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are