Focus is to 'figure out our best 15' for T20 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli is making sure teammates and people move on from their World Cup exit as India take on West Indies, kickstarting their tour with a three-match T20I series.

The team will do a few experimentations keeping World T20 in sight which kickstarts in October 2020.

"We have 25-26 games in hand before arriving here and we want to look at all the games to have a solid combination - conditions-based, obviously, because the conditions in Australia eventually will be different and so will be your combination.

"And according to your team, and what each person's strengths are, is what we're trying to figure out. It's a very normal process in cricket at this level that whatever games you have you use it to build towards that global tournament," Kohli said according to Cricbuzz.

"Having said that, there's no game that you want to take lightly either. You want results as also. As a team, if you are looking at building confidence, then results should follow those processes and combinations. So, it boils down to the players eventually. Whoever gets the chance, in whatever combination and how much responsibility they take in the situation and how well they deliver for the team. That's our focus till the World Cup - to figure out our best 15 and our best 11."

For the Windies tour, there are as many as five different inclusions. Among them are players like Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

"I think the good thing is with T20 cricket we're not really worried about the mindset of the players because having played IPL back home for so many years and being good performers in the T20 format, these guys have a lot of composure," Kohli said according to Cricbuzz.

"Especially playing on small fields in India where the pitches are good and they play in front of 40-50 thousand people regularly. So, they get the best of the players around the world out or they score against them. So, I don't think it is going to be too daunting or too intimidating for them to be playing T20 cricket at the international level.

"All these are proven performers and we actually have a lot of belief in their abilities. We know to give the ball to anyone at any stage of the game, they'll do the job. Everyone is a professional here and they have come because of a lot of T20 experience. If you look at the IPL you will have so many options, but you choose 15 which are the best. That's what it was down to. And you expect them to do the job on the day."

As of playing in Florida, last time India played there was around three years back, where they lost the series against West Indies 0-1.

"Even last time we played, it was pretty good, high-scoring and we all had a lot of fun playing here. This time is going to be no different. More than looking at the facility or anything like that at this stage, it's more about coming to America and just playing cricket here and spreading the word that cricket can potentially be a sport that can be added here. And at that same time, for the people to come and watch as well, it's just a nice time to be around for the whole week."