First Photos: Cricketer Shardul Thakur gets married to Mittali Parulkar

Shardul Thakur got married to his girlfriend Mithali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

First Photos: Cricketer Shardul Thakur gets married to Mittali Parulkar (Insta/Shardul)

Team India's star cricketer Shardul Thakur got married to his girlfriend Mithali Parulkar on Monday, February 27. The duo tied the knot in Mumbai. The first pictures of Shardul Thakur and Mithali Parulkar's wedding have also surfaced on social media.

The 31-year-old cricketer has been treating fans with beautiful pictures and videos from his Sangeet and Haldi ceremony in the last two days. Shardul and Mittali announced their engagement on November 29, 2021, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shardul Thakur FC (@shardulthakur16)

 

