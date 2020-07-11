Even god can't help you if MS Dhoni believes you are not good enough: Subramaniam Badrinath

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath revealed a key component about the leadership skills of MS Dhoni, claiming if the former Team India skipper doesn't trust you then even god cannot help you.

Badrinath, who played under Dhoni's captaincy at Chennai Super Kings during season 6 of Indian Premier League (IPL), said that the 39-year-old trusted he was good and also believed in roles for each player.

"Dhoni always felt that roles are very important, and most of the time, mine was to get the team out of tough situations,” Badrinath was quoted as saying by HT.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer further stated that Mahi's biggest strength as a skipper is that he always gives his players that extra chance to prove their worth.

"My role was there in the middle order. The biggest strength of Dhoni is that he gives players that extra chance. If Dhoni believes Badri is good, that’s it. Badri is there. Once he believes it’s right, he sticks to the process. ‘I will give him chances, let him prove himself.’"

"Similarly, if he believes you are not good enough, even god cannot help you. He has his own mindset and sticks to it no matter what," he said.

"Irrespective of how we’d performed, the owners treated us the same. Plus, we always had an amazing camaraderie and team environment our get togethers, the bosses would always be like ‘we know you’re a champion side’. We had MS Dhoni as our captain so it flowed from the top to Dhoni and to the team," he added.

As far as cricket is concerned, Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

Mahi since then has been spending family time at his Ranchi farmhouse with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.