India vs England: Visitors COVID-19 results turn negative, whole squad to start training from Tuesday

After all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns were allowed to have their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, the rest of the England squad will join them from Tuesday (February 2).

According to Danny Reuben, ECB's media manager, the whole squad's COVID-19 test results turned negative on February 1.

"All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon at 2 PM-5 PM (IST)".

Stokes, Archer and Burns were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series and the trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues. They had already cleared their three RT-PCR tests and were allowed to hit the nets on Saturday.

India will be hosting England for a blockbuster 4-match Test series which will be part of ICC World Test Championship's final qualifying series for both the teams. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

After the Test series, India and England will face each other for three ODIs, and five T20Is.

England Men's Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

India's squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.