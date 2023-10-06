ENG vs NZ: Full list of records broken by Conway, Rachin and New Zealand in World Cup 2023 opener

New Zealand batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway stunned England as the duo sealed the win for their side single-handedly.

England, the reigning champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the opening match of the highly anticipated 2023 event in India. The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed an extraordinary display of skill and dominance by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, who shattered a series of records, leading the Kiwis to a resounding victory by nine wickets.

England's batting performance fell short of expectations as they managed to post a below-par total of 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs. However, amidst this disappointment, Joe Root emerged as a shining star, delivering a record-breaking performance with his blade. Root's exceptional innings of 77 runs from just 86 balls showcased his immense talent and determination.

In response, New Zealand's bowlers, spearheaded by the impressive Matt Henry, wreaked havoc on the English batting lineup. Henry's exceptional bowling skills earned him a well-deserved three-wicket haul, further adding to England's woes.

In response, Conway and Ravindra delivered an outstanding performance, stealing the spotlight and creating one of the most remarkable partnerships in the history of the World Cup. Unfortunately, England also experienced one of their most crushing defeats.

Lets take a look at the records that were etched into the annals of this unforgettable event.

Conway slams his 5th ODI ton, surpasses 1000 runs

Conway showcased his sublime skills as he powered his way to an unbeaten 152. His exceptional innings was adorned with 19 fours and three sixes. With this remarkable performance, Conway has now achieved five ODI centuries and surpassed the milestone of 1000 runs in ODI cricket, accumulating an impressive total of 1026 runs at an average of 54.00. Notably, his outstanding record against England stands at 293 runs with an astonishing average of 97.66. Furthermore, Conway has also achieved his personal best score in ODI cricket.

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs for NZ

Conway has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest New Zealand player to reach 1000 ODI runs in terms of innings, accomplishing this milestone in just 22 innings. This surpasses the previous record held by Glenn Turner, who achieved the same feat in 24 innings.

In addition to this impressive record, Conway has also etched his name in the history books by becoming the second-oldest player to score a century on their World Cup debut. At the age of 32 years and 89 days, he showcased his exceptional skills and determination, leaving a lasting impact on the cricketing world.

Record partnership for NZ in World Cup history

Conway and Ravindra forged an outstanding unbeaten partnership of 273 runs for the second wicket against England, marking a historic achievement for New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, this remarkable feat now stands as the highest partnership ever recorded by New Zealand in the tournament. Surpassing their previous record of 168 runs for the fourth wicket, set by Chris Harris and LK Germon against Australia in 1996.

Rachin becomes 3rd youngest to score 100 in World Cup

Ravindra is garnering attention for his recent promotion to number three, and it has proven to be a remarkable decision. He concluded the match with an unbeaten score of 123 runs from just 96 balls. His impressive innings included 11 fours and 5 sixes. This marks Ravindra's second fifty-plus score in One Day International (ODI) cricket, both achieved against England.

Furthermore, Ravindra has now become the third-youngest player to score a century on their World Cup debut, achieving this feat at the age of 23 years and 321 days.

Highest partnership in ENG-NZ ODIs

Conway and Ravindra have set a new record for the highest partnership in England versus New Zealand ODI matches, surpassing the previous record of 206 runs for the 3rd wicket held by Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor in June 2015. Moreover, this remarkable achievement also marks the highest World Cup partnership against England in the history of the tournament.

NZ’s biggest win against England in WC history

New Zealand secured a resounding victory in the match, triumphing with a remarkable 82 balls to spare. This remarkable feat not only marks their biggest win against England at the World Cup but also stands as New Zealand's most significant triumph in World Cup history when chasing a score of 250 or more. Additionally, this victory places New Zealand in the esteemed position of having achieved the fourth-largest margin of victory against England in the history of the World Cup.