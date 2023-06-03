ENG vs IRE: Joe Root becomes second English batter to cross 11,000 runs in Tests

Joe Root

Joe Root, the former captain of the England cricket team, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the second English batter to surpass 11,000 runs in Test format. His exceptional skills were on full display during the recent match against Ireland, where he scored an impressive 56 runs off 59 balls and formed a formidable partnership to lead England towards victory.

The only other English batter to have scored more runs than Root is the legendary Alastair Cook, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batters of all time. Cook's illustrious career spanned over 12 years, during which he amassed a staggering 12,472 runs in 161 matches, with an impressive average of 45.35.

Despite being 1,468 runs away from surpassing Cook's record, Root has already scored an impressive 11,004 runs in 130 matches, with an average of 50.24.

Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a flying start with a magnificent 109-run partnership. However, Fionn Hand put an end to their partnership, giving Ireland a glimmer of hope.

But Ollie Pope was not deterred and continued to dominate the Irish bowlers, forming a formidable 252-run partnership. Pope was relentless, smashing the ball over the boundary line with ease. Ben Duckett also played with great intensity, putting pressure on the Irish bowlers with his impeccable technique. Although Pope went on to complete his maiden double century, Duckett fell short by just 18 runs.

With the new ball, Graham Hume claimed Duckett's wicket, but Joe Root and Pope continued to build on England's lead, taking their score to an impressive 507/2. England looked to be in a commanding position before the third session of Day 2.

However, Andy McBrine gave Ireland a much-needed boost by taking Root's wicket. Pope was the next to follow, and England decided to declare their innings at a score of 524/4.

