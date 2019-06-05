'Easy win. Told ya': Twitter reacts to India's 6-wicket win over South Africa

Opener Rohit Sharma scored a composed unbeaten century as India got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six-wicket victory over a sloppy South African side at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa posted a below-par 227 for nine in their 50 overs as wily wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 4-51 following a superb opening burst from seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-35).

India were cautious in their reply and the game was in the balance when Virat Kohli (18) was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with the score on 54 for two in the 16th over. But Rohit (122 not out from 144 balls) punished the South African bowlers after being dropped on one.

He attacked South Africa’s leg-spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi as India reached 230 for four from 47.3 overs, condemning the ailing Proteas to a third successive loss to leave their World Cup hopes in disarray.

Up India's win, this is how Twitter reacted:

Easy Win ... Told ya ... #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2019

A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Hmul57c4BO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2019

Shaabash Rohit ! Bumrah, Chahal creating pressure throughout . Fantastic win to start the World Cup for Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/lGVHj8mfuO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen. #INDvSA #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019

50th ODI win for Virat Kohli as captain and he is the quickest among all captains from the subcontinent to do so, taking only 69 matches.#CWC19 #SAvIND #INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 5, 2019

A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019

And that’s how you start the campaign. Bumrah with the new ball, Chahal in the middle...Rohit and Dhoni with the bat. Well done, India #CWC19 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 5, 2019