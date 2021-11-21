Search icon
Deadly debut: West Indies rookie Jeremy Solozano stretchered off after nasty blow on helmet

Jeremy Solozano was taken to hospital for scans immediately after a shot played by Dimuth Karunaratne hit him on the helmet at fine short-leg

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2021, 05:45 PM IST

It wasn't a start any cricketer would have liked to their international career. West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano, who was making his debut against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle met with a horrific accident. A shot played by Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit straight onto his helmet while Solozano was fielding at the fine short-leg position.

The incident took place in the 24th over of the innings and it was a powerful blow from the left-hander. The moment it hit him, Solozano fell to the ground. The 26-year old was then stretched off to the field. Shai Hope replaced him as a substitute fielder.

West Indies informed that he was taken straight to the hospital for further scans.

An update from them read, "Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

"We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team."

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first in the first of the two-match series part of the World Test Championship 2023.

