Deadly debut: West Indies rookie Jeremy Solozano stretchered off after nasty blow on helmet

It wasn't a start any cricketer would have liked to their international career. West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano, who was making his debut against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle met with a horrific accident. A shot played by Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit straight onto his helmet while Solozano was fielding at the fine short-leg position.

The incident took place in the 24th over of the innings and it was a powerful blow from the left-hander. The moment it hit him, Solozano fell to the ground. The 26-year old was then stretched off to the field. Shai Hope replaced him as a substitute fielder.

West Indies informed that he was taken straight to the hospital for further scans.

Injury Update Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding.



He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/3xD6Byz1kf November 21, 2021

An update from them read, "Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation.

"We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team."

UPDATE



Jeremy Solozano’s scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation



We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team.

#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/6pLuLXnIrt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2021

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first in the first of the two-match series part of the World Test Championship 2023.