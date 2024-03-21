Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

'Arvind Kejriwal will continue as CM of Delhi': Atishi after ED arrests Delhi CM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

Cashew Vs Almond: Which one is healthier?

Bollywood superstars who took a break from acting

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Malayalam movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

This actor-filmmaker was highest paid star for decade, became bankrupt, sold family property, later bounced back with..

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League 2024 match 1 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

article-main
IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to host the opening match of IPL 2024 on March 22nd. The defending champions, CSK, led by the newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, are eager to solidify their position as the most successful IPL franchise. Meanwhile, RCB, under the captaincy of the dynamic Faf du Plessis, are determined to break their title drought and make a strong statement at the start of the tournament.

The highly anticipated clash between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two iconic figures in modern cricket, promises to be a highlight of the match. Both teams boast impressive line-ups, featuring players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Shardul Thakur, who are expected to play pivotal roles in the game.

Live streaming details

At what time will Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match begin?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore  IPL 2024 match is scheduled to kickstart at 8:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live streaming in India?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Where to watch will Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live telecast in India?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports channels.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening and night, March 22, is expected to be clear with temperatures ranging between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius from 7 pm to 11 pm IST, coinciding with the official match hours.

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is well-known for its slow pitch, which typically benefits spin bowlers. This season is anticipated to continue this trend, with the pitch expected to once again support the spinners. Unlike many other IPL venues, Chepauk Stadium is not known for high-scoring matches. Teams winning the toss may opt to bat first at this venue to take advantage of the conditions.

Predicted playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande/Shardul Thakur.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj.

Also read| Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad, new captain of defending IPL champion CSK

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

House of the Dragon season 2: Game of Thrones spinoff sets release window, here's when, where you can watch in India

Viral video: Zookeeper takes on lion in epic tug of war challenge, watch who wins

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans replace Mohammed Shami with former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer

CAA: SC to hear pleas for stay on operation of Citizenship Amendment Rules today

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement