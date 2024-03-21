CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League 2024 match 1 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to host the opening match of IPL 2024 on March 22nd. The defending champions, CSK, led by the newly appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, are eager to solidify their position as the most successful IPL franchise. Meanwhile, RCB, under the captaincy of the dynamic Faf du Plessis, are determined to break their title drought and make a strong statement at the start of the tournament.

The highly anticipated clash between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two iconic figures in modern cricket, promises to be a highlight of the match. Both teams boast impressive line-ups, featuring players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Shardul Thakur, who are expected to play pivotal roles in the game.

Live streaming details

At what time will Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match begin?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match is scheduled to kickstart at 8:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live streaming in India?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Where to watch will Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live telecast in India?

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2024 match live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports channels.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening and night, March 22, is expected to be clear with temperatures ranging between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius from 7 pm to 11 pm IST, coinciding with the official match hours.

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is well-known for its slow pitch, which typically benefits spin bowlers. This season is anticipated to continue this trend, with the pitch expected to once again support the spinners. Unlike many other IPL venues, Chepauk Stadium is not known for high-scoring matches. Teams winning the toss may opt to bat first at this venue to take advantage of the conditions.

Predicted playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande/Shardul Thakur.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj.

