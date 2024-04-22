CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

CSK vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 39 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

The 39th IPL 2024 match will feature Chennai Super Kings against Lucknow Super Giants at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23. Both teams have won 4 out of 7 matches this season. Currently, Chennai Super Kings are in 4th place with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.529. Lucknow Super Giants are just below them with the same points but a slightly lower net run rate of +0.123.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 39

Date & Time: Apr 23, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batters: Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs LSG MY Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock (vc), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Dube(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana