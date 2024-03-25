CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League 2024 match 7 to be played at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have new captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, respectively, replacing MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Both started their IPL campaigns with wins, with GT defeating MI and CSK beating RCB. This match is a rematch of last year's final, which CSK won.

CSK struggled with bowling against RCB in their first match, while GT's bowlers, despite losing Mohammed Shami to injury, performed well against MI. Umesh Yadav, formerly with Kolkata Knight Riders, took 2 wickets in the last over to defend 19 runs.

Live streaming details

What date IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place on Tuesday, March 26.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is famous for favoring bowlers, especially spinners. Bowlers who start with the new ball might not get much movement sideways. It's tough for teams batting second at Chepauk because the pitch tends to become slower later in the game.

Weather forcast

According to weather reports from weather.com, the temperature of Chennai City on Tuesday will be 33° Celcius during the day and 25° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night.

Predicted Playing XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson