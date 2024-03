CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

CSK vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 7 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

On Tuesday (March 26), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rematch of last year's final. CSK, the defending champions, began their IPL 2024 journey with a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. Similarly, Gujarat Titans also won their first match of the campaign at home against Mumbai Indians.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 7

Date & Time: Mar 26, 07:30 PM

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch CSK vs GT Live Streaming: JioCinema app

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

Allrounders: Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs GT My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma