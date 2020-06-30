Criminal probe ordered by Sri Lanka over allegations that Cricket World Cup 2011 was 'sold' to India

A full-fledged criminal probe has been ordered by Sri Lanka into allegations the final of the ICC men's World Cup 2011 was "sold" to India, officials confirmed.

"A criminal investigation has begun," K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry, was quoted as saying by AFP.

"It is handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences," he added.

Earlier, former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has made a groundbreaking claim that the final World Cup 2011, which Team India beat the Lankans to win in the final, was rigged.

During the 2011 WC, Aluthgamage was Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and took full responsibility for his statement.

The loss meant Sri Lanka's wait for a world title continued as the 1996 world champions failed in the final hurdle again.

In the final, India successfully chased down the 275-run target with skipper MS Dhoni winning it form the Men In Blue with an iconic six to finish it off.

"The 2011 final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports," Mahindananda Aluthgamage told Sri Lankan news outlet News 1st.

"I state with full responsibility. However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed."

"I state it with responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.