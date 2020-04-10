'Can’t even think of cricket': Kapil Dev blasts Shoaib Akhtar’s idea to host IND-PAK ODI series during COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Former Team India skipper Kapil Dev has slammed former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Dev claimed that Shoaib is free to have his own opinion but India does not need to raise cash to protect people as they have enough.

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money. We have enough," Dev was quoted as saying.

"The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don’t need to,” he added.

The two arch-rival nations have not played any bilateral series since 2007. They only play each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup.

The 44-year-old then went on to add how it's an awful idea to think about any cricket in the next five or six months.

“It is just not worth the risk. And how much money can you make from three games?," the former World Cup-winner said.

"In my view, you can’t even think of cricket for the next five to six months,” he added.

On Wednesday, Akhtar had proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds to fight coronavirus pandemic.

"I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting events across the globe have come to a halt. However, Akhtar suggested that the series be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 6412 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 199 fatalities have been reported.